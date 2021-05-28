HIGH COURT ORDERS RELEASE OF SOP’s AND SOR’s – ATTORNEY HUGES TO FILE APPEAL

The SOP’s and SOR’s from March 2, 2020, General and Regional elections must be released to the prosecution, the High Court has ruled. The issue of whether Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield should have been joined as a party remains contentious, and
the court of appeal will now be approached. Here are the details
