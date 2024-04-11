HIGH COURT TO RULE ON APRIL 19 IN GTU CASE AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT

After receiving final arguments, the High Court has scheduled April 19 to deliver its ruling on the lawsuit filed by the Guyana Teachers Union against the Government. This case has garnered significant attention, highlighting the ongoing disputes between the teachers’ union and the Government regarding various issues, including salary negotiations and working conditions. Both parties are eagerly awaiting the upcoming decision, which could have far-reaching implications for the education sector in Guyana. Travis Chase provides further details on the case’s background and the anticipated ruling for the parties involved.

