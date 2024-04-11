Thursday, April 11, 2024
HomeNewsHIGH COURT TO RULE ON APRIL 19 IN GTU CASE AGAINST THE...
NewsPolitics

HIGH COURT TO RULE ON APRIL 19 IN GTU CASE AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
37

After receiving final arguments, the High Court has scheduled April 19 to deliver its ruling on the lawsuit filed by the Guyana Teachers Union against the Government. This case has garnered significant attention, highlighting the ongoing disputes between the teachers’ union and the Government regarding various issues, including salary negotiations and working conditions. Both parties are eagerly awaiting the upcoming decision, which could have far-reaching implications for the education sector in Guyana. Travis Chase provides further details on the case’s background and the anticipated ruling for the parties involved.

Previous article
GOVERNMENT TO ADDRESS INEQUALITY AND DISCRIMINATION – PRESIDENT ALI
Next article
O.J. Simpson, Renowned Football Icon and Actor, Passes Away at 76 Due to Cancer, According to Family Statement – ESPN
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

142 MORE GUYANESE HAPPY TO BE HOME

AGRO ESSAY COMPETITION FOR ADOLESCENTS LAUNCHED