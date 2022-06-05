High-powered weapons recovered by Police in Region 7

Police in Regional Division #7 today recovered more high-powered weapons as they make headway in trying to track down the suspect from whom one Rockriver 5.56 mm Rifle with 27 rounds were recovered on 2022/05/31 at Blackwater Backdam.

The suspect has so far evaded arrest. Consequently, based on information received of the suspect’s whereabouts, police ranks went to a mining camp around 15:00 hrs today. However, upon arrival at the camp, the suspect had already fled.

The camp owner was question and he revealed that the suspect who is known to him went to his camp the previous night. He had four firearms in a bag and told the camp owner that he needed money.

The camp owner said the suspect buried the firearms at three different locations on the camp ground and then slept the night.

The camp owner identified the areas to the police ranks who dug up the said areas and found the following firearms:

One Rickover 5.56 MM Rifle One Benelli ARMI Rifle One 13 gauge Magnum Shotgun One FN Rifle Thirty seven (37) .223 rounds of ammunition.

The area was searched but the suspect was not located.

The firearms and ammunition were taken to the Bartica Police Station and lodged. Investigation continues.