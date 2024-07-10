Wednesday, July 10, 2024
HomeNewsHIJACKING UG’S COUNCIL HAS BEEN A LIFE-LONG DREAM OF THE PPP/C REGIME...
NewsPolitics

HIJACKING UG’S COUNCIL HAS BEEN A LIFE-LONG DREAM OF THE PPP/C REGIME – MC DONALD

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
4

The National Assembly’s recent decision to increase the size of the University of Guyana’s Council has sparked a heated debate. Opinions are divided on whether this move will bolster governance or undermine academic independence. For more comprehensive coverage of this ongoing discussion, see the following report by Kerese Gonsalves.

Previous article
FUGITIVE AMENDMENT BILL AIMED AT COMBATING ORGANIZED AND TRANSNATIONAL CRIMES
Next article
TWO MEN STILL MISSING FOLLOWING BOAT COLLISION IN MAZARUNI RIVER – FAMILY PLEADS FOR HELP FROM AUTHORITIES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

HIKE IN BUILDING MATERIALS BLAMED ONCE AGAIN ON EXTERNAL FACTORS

Dialysis patients grateful for financial support in budget 2022