Hindu Priest beaten to death by limers in Berbice

Police in the Berbice district are reporting the death of a Hindu Priest in Crabwood Creek after being beaten to death. According to Police Reports, Rishi Bharrat aka Haribole was beaten on Saturday night around 22:15hrs when he confronted some men about loud music and indecent language next to his Lot 10 Grant 1806 Crabwood Creek East Berbice Corentyne home. The men were reportedly drinking alcohol and liming on the opposite side of the Hindu Priest’s home when he approached the group of men with a stick and told them to leave the area. One of the men became angry and a fight started between himself and the priest. The other men later armed themselves with pieces of wood and beat the priest to his head and other parts of the body. Bharrat was picked up by relatives in an unconscious state and taken to Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Ten persons are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

