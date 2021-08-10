Hit and Run accident driver turns self in

Following the Hit and Run Accident that occurred on Friday, August 6 2021 on the Railway Embarkment, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara which left a pedestrian in a critical state at the Georgetown Public Hospital, the driver of the motorcar PZZ1276 has turned himself in to the police.

Sangodele Mentore, around 2:10hrs on Friday morning hit a man on the at Liliendaal, who is still to be identified. According to reports last weekend, the unidentified man, was walking along the southern side of the Embankment when he was struck by Mentore’s vehicle that was proceeding in an unknown direction. He later fled the scene.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian who is believed to be around age 60, fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body.

Further, on Monday afternoon, the driver turned himself in at the Turkeyen Police Station.

The man of Bel Air Park, was arrested and placed into custody pending the following charges: failure to render assistance, failure to report an accident, and failing to stop after an accident.

Further investigation is in progress.