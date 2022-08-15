Amel Griffith is crowned Miss Jam Zone 2022

Hits and Jams Entertainment, Press Release: Nightly News reporter Amel Griffith has crowned the new Miss Jam Zone at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Meanwhile, Jasmine Assanah copped the 1st runner-up prize and Omaiah Hall, the 2nd runner-up. The judges also awarded Amel, who Fireside Suites proudly sponsored, for the best Fantasy swimwear, best talent, and the best National Costume, all designed by Randy Madray.

Photo by Pot Salt Media attached (description – from left – 1st runner up Jasmaine Assanah, middle – Miss Jam Zone Queen Amel Griffith and right 2nd runner up Omaiah Hall)

At the end of the evening, the Queen, Amel, won a Car, a trip for two to Arrow Point nature resort, a five island tour of the Essequibo for two with Wanderlust tours, and several prizes from Desinco, Ansa Mcal, and others. The first runner up, Jasmaine Assanah was also awarded for best Social Media presence and the Miss Summer Body prize along with $500,000 while the second runner up Omaiah Hall gained $250,000 and other prizes.

The Miss Jam Zone Pageant, which has always been tourism focussed, saw the presence of Tourism Industry and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond, Minister within the Office of Prime Minister Kwame McCoy, and Speaker of the National assembly Manzoor Nadir who all congratulated the Queen and her Court as the curtains came down on the night’s proceedings.

The audience, who were entertained by Guyana’s finest artistes, Calvin Burnett, Nekeita, Akeem Adams, Don Johnson, and the National School of Dance, showed incredible support for the top three. Still, it all came down to the final question, which read “What stood out the most to you when you were researching your town?” The night’s judges included Yusuf Khan, Michelle Cole-Wagner, Renee Chester, and Ambika Ramraj, who all took the task seriously and handed down their decision in record time.

The Miss Jam Zone pageant is a staple event in the Jam Zone Summer Break festival, which has been hosted for over 20 years by Hits and Jams Entertainment. The director of the pageant this year Mr. Wasim Khan, expressed his gratitude to the committee for giving him this opportunity to be a part of a well-executed show and noted that the next event the delegates should look forward to would be the prize-giving ceremony slated for Friday, August 19, 2022.