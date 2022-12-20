Hits and Jams spread Christmas Cheer to 200 Families with Annual Christmas Drive

Christmas is a season for giving and this was certainly emphasized when Hits and Jams Entertainment brought the holiday cheer to several families in need on Saturday, the 17th of December.

In the lead up to Christmas day, Hits and Jams distributed two hundred (200) hampers in D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown to culminate their annual Christmas Drive.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the assistance extended to them by the company. Amid the festivities, they related that this gesture will certainly assist in ensuring that they have food on their tables this holiday season.

The hampers were generously packed with a wide array of dried and canned food products. The food supply is expected to last the families for a few weeks.

In addition to the distribution of the food hampers, Hits and Jams went a step further and gave away toys to all children present. This was well received by the little ones.

HJ’s Director Kerwin Bollers, was quoted as saying that he was very pleased with the initiative and thanked his staff and sponsors for joining in on the programme which benefitted residents of the D’Urban Backland area.

“It’s just a great feeling to share the joy of the season to the people in need.’’ Boller said.

This venture was made possible due to the kind assistance of corporate volunteers such as Fireside Grill and Chill, Food for the Poor, Desinco Limited, Singh’s Confectionery, Stove Top Restaurant and Pro Graphics.

Mr. Bollers thanked the organizations for their continued generosity and support over the years.