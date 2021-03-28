Holi an integral part of Guyanese social, cultural history- GAWU

The festival of Holi, popularly known as “Phagwah” has evolved into a truly national celebration and is now embraced by numerous sections of the population and is yet another expression of our diversity.

This is according to a statement from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on Friday (today) in which it noted that its views the togetherness in “joyous colourful celebration” on this occasion as an example of the need to forge common efforts to bring about and ensure the well-being, peace of mind and steady enhancement of the prosperity of Guyanese.

“The spirit of celebration widely is well manifested on this occasion and is testimony to the good prospects we have to strengthen our nation and overcome divisiveness. GAWU realizes that the messages of unity, goodwill and optimism exchanged during such Festivals as Christmas, Mashramani, Eid and Phagwah are positive contributions to instill hope and productive relationships between our people and build strong foundations for our future generations. In this regard, we feel that discriminating practices, whatever their form and a callous attitude to sections of the population will not serve to promote a national environment of trust, confidence and genuine togetherness so vital to peace and a healthy economy.”