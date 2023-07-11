HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER TALKS UP “HEROIC SERVICE” AT WREATH LAYING CEREMONY FOR THE FORCE’S FALL HEROS

To pay tribute to the courageous sacrifice of 67 policemen and women who lost their lives while serving their duties, the Guyana Police Force organized a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday. Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, delivered a poignant address during the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of fostering peace in Guyana through meaningful engagement and a collaborative approach between law enforcement officers and the public. Shemar Alleyne has the details in the following report.

