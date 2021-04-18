‘Home Alone’ remanded to prison for attempted murder of neighbour

Twenty-six (26)-year-old Kevin Bernard, also known as ‘Home Alone’ of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Friday remanded to prison for an attempted murder charge.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Bernard was arrested on April 14, 2021 (Wednesday) by ranks of the Sparendaam Police Station, ECD, and charged with the offence.

The 26-year-old man was hauled before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha Geore where the charge was read under Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison until May 13, 2021.

Bernard is accused of attempting to murder 30-year-old Keith Johnson of Prince William Street, Plaisance, ECD, on February 20, this year, in their village.

In February, Johnson is said to have been shot twice to his abdomen while exiting his yard to head to work, by his former friend, ‘Home Alone’.

According to a police statement at that time, the two men shared a friendship in previous years, and during the month of October last year, a shooting incident occurred at Prince William Street, Plaisance, where both men were shot by two (2) unknown individuals on a motorcycle.

After this incident, Johnson and his alleged shooter drifted and ended their friendship.

“It was further disclosed that this morning the victim exited his yard to go to work when the suspect – armed with a suspected .38 revolver – approached the victim and started to accuse him of talking his name with a girl. They both ended up in a heated argument during which the victim’s brother and others went out to separate them. The suspect then shot the victim twice to his left side abdomen, causing injuries and escaped, “ the cops had noted at that time.