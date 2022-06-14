Home Construction Assistance Facility Programme in New Amsterdam sees High Turnout

Residents of New Amsterdam, East Berbice Corentyne have turned out in their numbers to register for the Home Construction Assistance Facility Programme. Successful applicants who own lands in Government or privately-owned scheme over the next few hours will be able to pre-qualify themselves for loans from Republic Bank or the New Building Society for housing constructions.

Minister of Housing and Water, the Hon. Collin D Croal, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing & Planning Authority, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, Director of Operations, Mrs. Denise King-Tudor and other technical staff moments ago officially launched the programme during a simple ceremony at the New Amsterdam, Regional Democratic Council Compound.

Also, present at the event are representatives of Republic Bank Limited and New Building Society whom have partnered with the Housing agency to make this programme a success. These two financial institutions will be doing on the spot processing and pre-qualification for loans. Applicants will then be allowed to choose from three housing models ranging from $7 M, 9 M and $12 M.

These units were designed by engineers of the Projects Department-Central Housing and Planning Authority. The entire construction phase will be monitored for quality control by that department to ensure that a product of quality os delivered to families. This programme, according to the Minister is intended to ease the hassle of home construction for families who have found it hard access financing.

Already the programme was successfully launched Linden, Region 10 and Region 4.

Meanwhile at 14:00 hrs. today the team will launch the programme at Classic Hotel, in Skeldon.