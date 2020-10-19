Home of female Special Constable’s broken into, television set stolen

A female Special Constable is now recovering from shock after her home was broken into and her television set which is valued at $80,000 was stolen while she was at work.

On Saturday, the woman, Erita Roberts, of West Minster, La Par Fait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) returned to her humble abode after a hard day’s work to find her front door wide open and one of the windows broken.

Upon entering the house, she immediately hurried into her bedroom, where she discovered her television set missing.

No arrests have been made in the matter as the cops are yet to determine how many suspects were involved.

Investigations into the alleged ‘Break and Enter’ and ‘Larceny’ are ongoing.