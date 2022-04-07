HOMELESS MAN FOUND DEAD WITH BURN MARKS ABOUT BODY, POLICE PROBING DEATH

68 year old Chatterpaul Budhiprasad called ‘Quarry’, was found dead lying on a stand in Wales, West Bank Demerara with burn marks about his body. Police in Region #3 were informed on Thursday about 06:00 hours about ‘Quarry’s’ death.

Budhiprasad was found by ranks sitting motionless on a mattress with what appeared to be burn marks on the left side of his body. Further examination by crime scene ranks revealed burn marks on the left side buttox, left hand, and left leg. It was also observed that a burnt-out makeshift coil was seen on the burnt mattress.

According to the police report, the 68-year-old man, a vagrant, with no fixed place of abode is believed to have died between Wednesday at about 20:00 hours and Thursday at about 06:00 hours. He was last seen alive on Wednesday at about 20:00 hours by his nephew who took food for him and left shortly. He had reportedly complained about not feeling well on the left side of his body.

Reports are that the man usually smokes and would be seen lighting various items at the abandoned stand, where he normally sleeps.

Persons in the area were questioned but no useful information received.

The body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.