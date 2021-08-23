Homeless man found with marks of violence on road corner

Police in the Corentyne district are investigating an incident which left a male lying on the Moleson Creek Corentyne Berbice road with marks of violence on his body . According to reports, an unknown caller contacted the Springlands Police station on Monday morning to report a body on the road side. On visiting the scene, police say they found a male of East Indian decent, known to have no fixed place of residence lying in a conscious state on the road. Marks of violence were seen on the man’s body . The man was escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he has been admitted as a patient. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

