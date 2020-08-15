Homeless man’s body discovered at Durban Park with several stab wounds

A 51-year-old labourer, who is said to have had no fixed place of abode, was discovered lifeless with stab wounds about his neck and body yesterday morning at Durban Park, Georgetown.

Dead is Clint Gravesande who died between 16:00hrs on Thursday and 06:00hrs Friday.

Reports are that Gravesande would usually “occupy” Stand # 5  which is located on the southern side of Durban Park and persons in the area discovered him motionless cladded in a multicolored 3/4 pants which was partly pulled down below his butt.

According to the police, the body of Gravesande was checked and ranks noticed stabs wounds about his neck and body.

He was picked up and taken to Georgetown Public  Hospital where he was  pronounced dead.

Gravesande’s body is presently at Lyken funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME) as investigations into the matter continue.

