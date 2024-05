During a visit to Sussanah’s Rust along the Demerara River, President Irfaan Ali encouraged local women to engage in honey production. He promised to support this initiative by providing training and equipment to start and sustain honey production projects. This effort is part of a broader strategy to empower women and promote sustainable local industries. For more information on this initiative and the President’s visit, see the report by Kerese Gonsalves.

