Hope Estate Murder suspect remanded to prison

A 48-year-old man of Hope Estate East Coast Demerara is now the leading suspect in the murder of Pradesh Ramgobin who died between 17:00hrs on Tuesday, September 21 and 09:00hrs on Wednesday, September 22.

Ramgobin would normally consume alcohol with friends and on the Tuesday, he left his mother’s lot 19 Block 5 Hope, East Coast Demerara house to lime with friends and never returned.

However, on Wednesday at about 08:30hrs the suspect went to Ramgobin’s mother and told her that her son was dead. Police said Ramgobin was chopped to the head and hand.

The police were then alerted and found Ramgobin lying in a pool of blood. He was subsequently taken to the CC Nicholson Hospital and pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, September 28, Sahadeo Persaud appeared before Magistrate Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court where the Murder charge was read to him and he was not required to plea.

Hence he was remanded to prison until 30th November 2021 for statements.

