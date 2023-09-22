HORRIFIC GREENWICH PARK ACCIDENT- JOURNALIST AMONG TWO TO TESTIFY AT TRIAL.

On Thursday, a senior journalist and a passenger provided testimony in the case related to the tragic accident that occurred on the Greenwich Park Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, resulting in the deaths of five individuals in March. Renata Burnette has the details.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on