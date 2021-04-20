‘House lot racket’ to be investigated in Essequibo- Minister Croal

A probe will soon be launched into what is suspected to be a house lot racket involving the Ministry of Housing’s Essequibo Office, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), where individuals claimed that they were paying for house lots but those funds were never remitted to the State.

This is according to Housing Minister, Collin Croal, who at a “Dream Realised” housing drive in Anna Regina, Essequibo, made the announcement after he was questioned about persons who have been waiting for lengthy periods for their Titles and other matters.

“What we’re doing is to ensure that a thorough investigation is done before we can process those titles. We’ve had cases of persons who paid for their land but those monies were not remitted to the State and that is why you had for years these matters held up. And we’ve taken a conscious decision of dealing with them case by case and I’m sure persons will be pleased to know that we will be able to rectify once a thorough investigation is done to process their titles and transport.”

He pointed out that his Government will be paying keen attention to the functioning of the Regional Housing Office and committed to visiting the new facility.

According to Minister Croal, the staff complement and quality of staff have also been increased.

Zeroing in on the “Dream Realised” activity, he stated that over 300 lots were allocated and no individual was “turned away.” In additiona, a number of lots have been reserved as investigations into individual issues are currently in progress.

“This is Phase One (1) of our allocation for 2021. Our next allocation exercise, at the appropriate time, will be at Charity. And it’s been a successful activity.”