House Speaker shuts down Opposition’s motion to discuss oil spill liability coverage

Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir has ruled against allowing a motion of definite urgent public importance concerning unlimited Parent Company Guarantee to protect the Guyanese people in the event of an oil spill from the current offshore oil production activities.

“This ruling is indeed concerning. The role of the Speaker of the National Assembly is to be a neutral arbiter and ensure that all voices are heard in the democratic process,” the Opposition said in a statement.

“This Speaker is biased and unpatriotic. His actions continue to undermine the integrity of the democratic process. Further, his actions erode public trust and prove that he is a puppet of the executive arm of government.”

The main Opposition contended that the issue of protecting the Guyanese people from the environmental and economic impacts of offshore oil production is of vital importance.

The potential for an oil spill could have devastating consequences for the environment, fishing industry, and tourism sector, as well as the health and well-being of local communities, the statement added.

To this end, the party said it is imperative that the government takes this issue seriously and implements measures to protect the Guyanese people.

Moreover, it noted that the Speaker of the National Assembly is preventing a motion that would help to achieve this goal.

“In conclusion, the Speaker and Executive Arm of Government undermine the integrity of the democratic process in Parliament and have serious consequences for the people of Guyana.”

