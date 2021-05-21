Housewife arrested after cops discover cannabis in bedroom

A 32-year-old housewife is now in hot water after a police search conducted inside of her home revealed a quantity of cannabis leaves, stems and seeds stashed in a haversack that was in her bedroom last night (Thursday).

The discovery of the 464 grammes of cannabis sativa was made around 20:30h at the Charity Extension Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

According to a police statement, cops who were acting on information, combined ranks of Anna Regina and Charity police stations, visited the home of suspect where she granted their request to search for arms, ammunition and narcotics.

“In one of the bedrooms a haversack was found and further searches revealed a transparent bag containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. She was immediately showed the suspected cannabis and she was told of the offence and cautioned. She deferred ownership to her cousin.”

The woman was arrested and escorted to the Charity Police Station where the substance was weighed in her presence and amounted to 464 grams.

Charges are expected to be laid shortly.