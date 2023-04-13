Housewife charged for threatening President, attempting to excite hostility 

Zalena Ali, a 59-year-old housewife, was charged with threats against President Dr. Irfaan Ali and an attempt to excite hostility or ill will on Thursday.

Ali called ‘Kim Ali’ of Lot 140 Section ‘A’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was hauled before Magistrate Sunil Scarce in the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court.

She was slapped with two charges: threatening language committed on President Ali and an attempt to excite hostility or ill will committed on Raynard Sobers.

The housewife pleaded guilty to the charge of attempt to excite hostility or Ill will and was fined $75,000.

However, she pleaded not guilty to the threatening language charge and was placed on $25,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to May 18, 2023.

Ali was arrested on Sunday after a video surfaced on Tik Tok with her calling for the assassination of the President while hurdling racial slurs against the person who was recording her.

