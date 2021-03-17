Housewife robbed of groceries, cash among other valuables after home broken into

A 27-year-old housewife was robbed of a quantity of groceries, cash, colognes and other items after her home was broken into between Sunday night and Monday morning.

According to a police statement, the woman who resides in Jackson Street, Danielstown, Essequibo Coast reported that along with the abovementioned items, one (1) music set one (1) pressure washer machine and one (1) BMX bicycle was stolen.

The groceries missing from her home were valued at $6,000 along with $10,000 in cash.

The woman stated that the alleged break and enter and larceny occurred on between 19:00h on Sunday and 14:00h on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing.