Housewife stabbed to death at Hope Lowlands; ex-lover being sought

A 47-year-old housewife was on Monday allegedly murdered by her ex-lover and dumped into a canal at Hope Lowlands, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Nazaleen Mohammed of Belfield Squatting Area, ECD. Investigators believe that the woman was murdered between 07:00h and 15:00h.

HGP Nightly News understands that the woman was living with her daughter and reputed husband, who is at sea.

According to reports, Mohammed was last seen alive at about 07:00h by a neighbour heading to her brother’s residence at Hope Lowlands, ECD.

However, the woman’s 32-year-old son told investigators that at about 08:05h, he received a call from his mother’s phone, where he heard a male voice whom he identified as her ex-lover.

He further stated that he heard his mother shouting for her phone in the background before the call ended.

Notwithstanding, at about 15:00h, the neighbour who saw her left went in search of her and found her motionless body lying in a canal with wounds to her head, ear, neck, and abdomen, with her intestines protruding.

The Police were summoned, and the body was escorted to a funeral home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Several persons were questioned in the area, and “certain information” was received. Investigations are ongoing.

