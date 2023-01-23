Housing Minister inspects ongoing road projects at Herstelling 

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and engineers from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) inspected infrastructure works at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Friday.

The works visited included an access road being upgraded at Third Street, Herstelling. Minister Croal stated that the project, which began at the end of 2022, is important for the area’s development, especially as residents previously raised concerns about the road.

“I’m happy that we’re now able to have this addressed, and certainly you will find this continuing under the Irfaan Ali-led government; to be able to respond and put our resources to make our communities better,” the Minister said.

The Minister further stated that more than 1,100 internal access roads in communities across the country would be upgraded to concrete and asphaltic concrete over the coming months.

One of the road works ongoing in the community [Photo: Ministry of Housing and Water]

As part of transparency and accountability measures, the projects will be monitored with assistance from the respective NDCs.

Maps of the areas and copies of the contracts will be given to each NDCs, and residents will be able to visit the Council to receive information on the scope of works for projects in that area.

In communities under the Little Diamond/Herstelling NDC, at least $2.4 billion in roads will be upgraded. These initiatives will provide opportunities for new contractors and employment for Guyanese.

The Minister said that the projects would improve the quality of life for residents in new and existing housing schemes.

The Chairman of the NDC, Puneet Jaigopaul, welcomed the development, noting that he is pleased to have another opportunity to serve the communities.

Randolph Pereira, a resident of Herstelling, said he is excited about the works at Third Street and other incoming works, highlighting that the deplorable state of the roads affected the community for some time.

“I’ve been a resident here since 2016, and the roads were in a very deplorable condition, and there were very hard times for residents in the area. […] A lot of people experienced damages to their vehicle, and I’m so happy now that the Minister is here and the infrastructure is taking place, and there’s vast improvement,” Pereira said.

During his visit, the Minister also inspected ongoing works at Fourth Bridge, Herstelling.

