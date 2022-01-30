HOUSING MINISTRY PUSHING CORE HOMES INITIATIVE – MINISTERS HOST COMMUNITY OUTREACH

The Ministers of Housing and Water on Saturday (Saturday 29 January 2022) continued their outreach efforts in various communities as part of the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP). Following the programme’s extension, the Ministers are keen to see its benefits extended to hundreds of vulnerable citizens.

The Core Home Support programme aims to give low income families a chance of receiving a brand new 20ft x 20ft two-bedroom concrete home by only making a contribution of just $100,000.

As part of the outreach, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal encouraged hundreds of citizens to apply for the programme. At the Enmore Primary school, he stated that “they can be interviewed on the spot once their application is complete. So, this provides an opportunity for as many persons as possible within the target area for the implementation of this project to be given an opportunity to apply.”

As such, the Housing Ministry will continue efforts to encourage applicants to apply during its extension phase which runs from February 7 to February 25, 2022.

Expounding on the benefits of the initiative, Minister Susan Rodrigues, noted that “we want to ensure that we bring the service to the communities so that everybody has an opportunity to access this programme. I want to encourage people to take advantage of the opportunity. There is a criticism sometime that people need this help but are not getting it. So, with the way we would’ve rolled out this programme is to ensure that we make it accessible.”

Participants of the programme could also be eligible for the Home Improvement Subsidy which, enables persons in the target boundaries to receive up to $500,000 in materials to upgrade their homes, free of cost.

As currently configured, the boundary currently encompasses the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Development in Region Three, Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, Georgetown to La Bonne Intention and 19 other select communities on the East Coast of Demerara.