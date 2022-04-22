Housing Outreach in Region Two Kicks off

Honoring her promise as Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues has returned to Region 2, Pomeroon/Supenaam to provide on the spot solutions to wide-ranging housing issues.

The Minister is leading a team, including the head of the Conveyance Unit, the Land Allocation Unit, the Legal Department, Community Development, Planning and Survey will be offering all housing

services throughout the day.

Also accompanying the Minister is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Andre Ally.

Persons have converged at the Anna Regina Town Council compound to engage with staff to have their pending issues resolved.

In her brief address to those in attendance, the Minister noted that every issue brought to the fore will be dealt with.

“Today’s visit is a follow-up one to the Vice-President’s visit and we have spent the last three weeks

accumulating information and we are here today to bring on the spot solution, we want to spend the next two days putting you a step closer to resolving your issues,” Minister Rodrigues told residents.

She assured persons, that the way has been cleared for them to sign up for ownership documents, in the likes of Agreement of Sales and Titles and Transports. Also, the surveying department has been in the region over the past few weeks conducting investigations so that pending boundary issues can be resolved, forthwith.

Also throughout the day, Minister Rodrigues will be at the venue meeting with persons one on one to make interventions where needed.

In March of this year, the Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo held an outreach in the region, where he was met with numerous complaints regarding the housing sector. Mr. Rodrigues and the team have been tasked with addressing these issues and bringing relief within the shortest possible time.

The activity is scheduled to run until 16:00 hrs.

