Housing Programme Launched at Bartica

The Bartica Housing Programme was launched this morning at the Bartica Community Center in Region Seven.

Through the programme, residents will benefit from a three-bedroom flat home at the cost of $9 million. Pre-qualifications are currently being done on the spot by Citizens Bank and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry. Selected applicants can receive a 30 year mortgage plan for approximately $42,000 monthly or opt for a shorter arrangement.

Additionally, Barticians will be given the opportunity to register for government’s home construction assistance initiative, to benefit from steel and cement to construct their home. Today’s outreach is in keeping with a commitment made by His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to provide more housing options for residents, especially teachers and other public servants.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin D Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally; Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Kerwin Ward were all present at the launch of the programme.

Other services such as the Land Title and Transport distributions, new applications, application updates and queries are also being processed.