HOUSING SECTOR REQUIRES $170B TO SUPPLY ROBUST DEMAND FOR HOUSE LOTS – PRESIDENT ALI

President Irfaan Ali announced during the launch of the International Building Expo that a significant investment of $170 billion is needed to address the increasing demand for house lots across the nation. This substantial investment aims to tackle the population’s housing needs and ensure access to affordable and suitable living spaces. Renata Burnette provides more details in her report.
