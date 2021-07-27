Promising his wife that he would return soon, Kenneth Smith left his Ocean View, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara home on Saturday afternoon to purchase a lottery ticket. Ten minutes later, his wife received the dreadful call that her husband was involved in a horrific accident. A few minutes later he was dead Amel Griffith visited the
grieving family on Monday and filed this report
HOW COULD LIFE BE SO CRUEL TO US WIFE OF MAN KILLED AT WBD ACCIDENT
Promising his wife that he would return soon, Kenneth Smith left his Ocean View, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara home on Saturday afternoon to purchase a lottery ticket. Ten minutes later, his wife received the dreadful call that her husband was involved in a horrific accident. A few minutes later he was dead Amel Griffith visited the