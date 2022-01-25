How INTERPOL supports Guyana to tackle international crime.

Tackling Guyanese crime

Guyana is located at a crossroads between North and South America and the Caribbean, making it attractive to transnational criminal organizations wishing to carry out smuggling operations into the region, or to cross it on their way to other continents.

Guyana shares borders with three other countries and through its maritime waters has easy access to Caribbean waters and islands, making it an attractive transit country for illegal merchandise transiting between American, European and African markets.

The international characteristics of these crime areas and their links with crime networks around the world make the role of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Georgetown fundamental to maintaining national and regional security.

INTERPOL in Guyana

NCB Georgetown is part of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). It is an operational unit, meaning NCB police staff can exercise police power across the country on behalf of the national police, including the power of arrest.

With a staff of seven police officers, the NCB provides a 24-hour permanent service, working with the global INTERPOL community to help the GPF monitor the wider organized crime picture and reduce its impact on Guyana.

By providing globally-sourced intelligence about regional crime, the NCB helps police officers across Guyana to detect and investigate the flow of illicit goods along trafficking routes in and around the country.

It plays a central role in preventing the country and surrounding region from serving international organized crime.

National law enforcement in Guyana

Law enforcement services in Guyana are provided by the Ministry of Public Security, which is made up of :

The Guyana Police Force

Fire Services

Forensic Science Laboratory

Prison Services

