HUGHES DEBUNKS JAGDEO’S CLAIMS OF PROVIDING LEGAL SERVICES TO EXXONMOBIL GUYANA

Nigel Hughes, a prominent attorney, has denied allegations that he assisted Exxon Mobil and the Coalition Government on oil and gas sector issues. Bharrat Jagdeo, the General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic, made these claims. For a more comprehensive understanding of Hughes’ rebuttal and the continuing debate around these accusations, see Antonio Dey’s report.
