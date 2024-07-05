HUGHES SAYS GUYANA NEEDS A BETTER ELECTORAL SYSTEM, AS WINNER TAKES ALL PROCESS IS UNJUST

Nigel Hughes, the leader of the Alliance For Change, advocates for a more holistic electoral system for Guyana. He argues that the current ‘winner takes all’ approach has led to societal divisions. Antonio Dey will provide further insights into this matter.
