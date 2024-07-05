Friday, July 5, 2024
HomeNewsHUGHES SAYS GUYANA NEEDS A BETTER ELECTORAL SYSTEM, AS WINNER TAKES ALL...
NewsPolitics

HUGHES SAYS GUYANA NEEDS A BETTER ELECTORAL SYSTEM, AS WINNER TAKES ALL PROCESS IS UNJUST

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
24

Nigel Hughes, the leader of the Alliance For Change, advocates for a more holistic electoral system for Guyana. He argues that the current ‘winner takes all’ approach has led to societal divisions. Antonio Dey will provide further insights into this matter.

Previous article
Ministry of Labour and Coursera Launch Online Life Skills Training Program
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

YOUNG WOMAN LAUNCHES BUSINESS DURING PANDEMIC

A PROBE INTO QUINDON BACCHUS’S MURDER SHOULD NOT BE CONDUCTED BY...