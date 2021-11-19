Humanity Wins Foundation and UK Diaspora support for communities and families

Humanity Wins Foundation, a local non-profit organisation, GUSDA; a charity based in the UK and Radio Presenter/Promoter & DJ Mr Marlon (UK), have once again partnered to support local communities in Guyana. This time, their focus was on communities that have been most impacted by the devastating May/June 2021 floods.

Following an appeal for support from the diaspora, Mr Marlon & GUSDA in the UK launched a flood relief initiative. Generous contributions were received via a ‘Zoomathon’ where donors pledged funds online during a live broadcast. Humanity Wins raised funds primarily from donors in Canada.

With funds raised, the flood relief initiative targeted Regions 5 and 10 which following recent assessments continue to face significant challenges due to limited resources. Some of the priorities that were broadly identified by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to support recovery in these areas were cleaning and food supplies. In response, hampers were carefully curated based on recommendations from the CDC and a distribution exercise was initiated.

The flood relief initiative was successfully completed this month with the distribution of 35 hampers in Region 5 at Bath Settlement, 15 hampers in Region 4, and 60 hampers in Region 10 at Rockstone, Kara Kara, and Silver City collectively. A donation was also given to the Hauraruni Children’s Home. Recipients were extremely grateful for the support provided.

The Humanity Wins Foundation, GUSDA & Mr Marlon wish to extend their gratitude to all their donors in Canada and the UK for helping to make a difference. The work does not stop as the number of requests for help they received were much more than they were able to grant. The need is great.

If you would like to contribute in any way to the work of Humanity Wins, please contact Anastasia De Souza or Johan David at humanitywinsfoundation@gmail.com or for GUSDA, please contact Orin Alexander at gusdauk@gmail.com.