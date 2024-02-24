Sunday, February 25, 2024
HUNDREDS GATHERED IN GEORGETOWN FOR MASH 2024

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Antoyne Tony and Dacia Richards brought viewers the vibrant energy of the 54th Mashramani 2024 parade by capturing exciting scenes along the parade route with their cameras. Their coverage showcases the colorful costumes, lively music, and spirited celebrations that define Mashramani, reflecting Guyana’s rich cultural heritage and unity as it commemorates its Republic Anniversary. Through their lens, they provided a glimpse into the joyous festivities and the diverse expressions of Guyanese pride and creativity on this significant national holiday.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
