Hundreds of Timehri residents to benefit from electricity for the first time- GPL

Over 500 residents of Timehri North, East Bank Demerara (EBD), are poised to benefit from regularised service for the first time following the construction of a new network by the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL).

This is according to a statement from the utility company which explained that the new network will allow residents regularized access to electricity by the end of this month (February).

The GPL explained that in preparation for the impending installation of services, it’s Customer Services Division will be conducting a community outreach to give residents an opportunity to submit applications for electricity.

The power company added that Timehri North is one of the many communities to benefit from regularized access to electric services through GPL’s Electrification Programme.