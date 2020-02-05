HUNDREDS RECEIVE HOUSE LOTS IN REGION 5

The Central Housing and planning authority held its land allocation drive in the RDC compound of the Mahaica-Berbice region 5 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities Annette Ferguson reiterated that the government is committed to solving the housing needs of its citizens.

“We are here to serve and we know of the challenges, we know of the constraints that many of you face. So today… your government through the central housing and planning authority has allocated land so that you can now become true homeowners,” Minister Ferguson mentioned.

Among the hundreds receiving house lots was Bodhramani Manroop, a young mother of three who lost her home to a fire six days into the New Year.

Bodhramani Manroop along with her husband, Davinand Manroop and daughters, Shelly and Sureeta

According to Manroop, her mother-in-law’s rented home is cramped and so she “feels good” to have received this lot given by the CH&PA. “I am staying with my mother-in-law and I came here for a lot to build a home because I have three children,” Manroop said.

Manroop noted that her husband’s employer who owns a lumber yard has offered to assist with the construction of the home.

A similar exercise was recently carried out in Region Six where over 300 lots were allocated.