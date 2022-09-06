Hundreds turn out for Housing Outreach at Wakenaam

Residents of Wakenaam, Region Three turned out in their numbers for the first-ever housing outreach at the island on Monday.



The activity is in keeping with a commitment of His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It was led by Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves at the Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) in San Souci.



In his remarks, Mr. Greaves noted CHPA’s commitment to engaging citizens from every geographical area, as a way of meeting the housing demand.



He further stated that irrespective of location, the agency will explore all options possible to cater to the unique needs of the island.



Meanwhile, Minister Croal spoke of the Ministry’s plan to allocate lands to persons who are interested. He noted that in the coming weeks the ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive – Region Three exercise will cater to persons who are interested in lands outside of the island.



Responding to questions about residential lots on the island, the Minister also stated that the Ministry will explore the possibility of acquiring lands at Wakenaam.



Residents were afforded the opportunity to lodge new applications, update existing allocations and register for a housing option of their choice. At the end of the exercise the CEO stated that over 200 persons expressed interest in lands outside of the island (Region Three and Four). Additionally, 50 new applications from residents were processed; and another 120 persons purchased forms to initiate the application process.



NDC Chairman, Mr. Sheik Syed Amad lauded the efforts of the agency and its staff for the outreach, which he deemed a timely and necessary one.



A team from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) was also at the outreach engaging residents.

Related