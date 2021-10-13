Husband and wife busted with gun, ammo , ganga in car

A tyre agent and his wife is now in custody after police discovered ganja along with a gun and ammo in their Toyota Axio car on October 13 at Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara. According to police reports, acting on information ranks on mobile patrol gave chase behind a white Toyota Axio, registration number PYY 4135 where the married couple later identified themselves. They then allowed the police to search the said vehicle in their presence and under the left fender a black 9mm pistol along with a magazine was found. A black bulky plastic bag which also discovered which when opened, contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, along with a transparent plastic bag with tissues containing 5 live suspected 9mm ammunition.

They were asked if they are the holder(s) of firearm licences and they said no.

The police then arrested the two and escorted them to the Ruimveldt Police Station where they were placed into custody.

The items found were sealed marked and lodged. The cannabis weighed 80 grams.