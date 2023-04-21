HUSBAND AND WIFE WANTED FOR BRUTAL MURDER OF POLICE CONSTABLE

Shortly after discovering skeletal remains believed to be those of missing police officer Quincy Lewis in a shallow grave along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, the Guyana Police Force released a wanted bulletin for a couple in connection with the homicide. The bulletin comes as authorities continue their investigation into the case. Tiana Cole has the details.
