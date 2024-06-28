HUSBAND CHARGED WITH MURDER OF WIFE, REMANDED TO PRISON

A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife, whom he is accused of fatally stabbing in the throat. He has been remanded to prison. Tiana Cole will provide further details on this case, including the incident’s circumstances and the legal proceedings.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on