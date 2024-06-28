Friday, June 28, 2024
HomeCrimeHUSBAND CHARGED WITH MURDER OF WIFE, REMANDED TO PRISON
CrimeNews

HUSBAND CHARGED WITH MURDER OF WIFE, REMANDED TO PRISON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
51

A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife, whom he is accused of fatally stabbing in the throat. He has been remanded to prison. Tiana Cole will provide further details on this case, including the incident’s circumstances and the legal proceedings.

Previous article
IMMEDIATE INTERVENTION NEEDED IN LINDEN FOR CLEAN-UP EXERCISE ALONG REPUBLIC AVENUE – MAYOR
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

22 YEAR – OLD SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR PHONE THEFT

CRIME CHIEF CONFIDENT OF SOLVING TEACHER’S MURDER, PARAMOUR, TWO POLICEMEN REMAIN...