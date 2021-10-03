Husband hospitalized after stabbing incident with wife’s ‘child father’

Police are now looking for a known suspect after he dealt his child’s mother husband a stab to his right side chest and several chops about his body.

According to the Police Force, the suspect went to the home of his child’s mother on Saturday, October 3, 2021, at Golden Grove East Coast Demerara and ended up in an argument.

Terrence Glasgow, the child mother’s husband then intervened between the two, when the suspect stabbed him chopped him about his body and to his abdomen causing him to receive injuries.

The suspect then made good his escape on foot.

The 29-year-old was picked up and escorted to the G.P.H.C. by his mother where emergency surgery was conducted on him and is currently in a stable condition.

Investigations are underway.