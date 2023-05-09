Husband who allegedly slits wife’s throat, stabs her 13 times at hotel charged with murder

The businessman, who is accused of stabbing his wife 13 times and slitting her throat before leaving her body inside a room at the Alpha Hotel at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Tuesday charged with murder.

52-year-old Junior Halley, a vendor of Now or Never Mahaicony, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Halley was charged with murdering 46-year-old Kim Halley on May 4, 2023, at the Alpha Hotel, Public Road Ogle.

He was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison for report on June 22, 2023.

According to reports, the woman left her husband about one month ago after being in an abusive relationship for some time.

Police reported that on the day of the incident, at around 13:45 h, the couple arrived at the hotel and checked into room 235.

However, at around 14:30 h, the hotel staff heard screams from the room, and about 15 minutes after, Junior exited and left the hotel to an unknown destination.

Staff then discovered the door was slightly open and found the woman lying motionless on the bed.

A report was made to the Police, an Emergency Medical team was summoned, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) revealed that the woman died as a result of multiple incised wounds.

Like this: Like Loading...