Hydromet Service predicts rain for remainder of the year

The National Flood Monitoring Taskforce, led by Prime Minister Mark Phillips, convened yesterday to assess current flooding in Regions 1, 7 and 10. The senior government official stressed that the relevant response mechanisms must be in place to facilitate any needs that may arise from the hazard impacts; which will include relocation to shelters, food and cleaning supplies and medical assistance. This assertion came on the heels of the weather predictions by the Hydromet Service.

The prolonged expected forecast indicates that rains will continue throughout the remainder of the year, similar to 2021. Global climate patterns suggest that the rainy seasons will become extended, particularly in tropical environments.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) confirmed that Matthew’s Ridge in Region 1 (Barima-Waini); Eteringbang, Ekeruku, Wenamu and Pappy Show Landing of Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and several villages including Kwakwani and Lamp Island in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) are currently inundated. Regional authorities reported at least 3feet of water in Region 1, 9 feet of rising water in the Cuyuni River, and an average of 5 feet in several areas in Region 10. Assessment teams are at the various locations and are working with pertinent agencies to ensure that waterways are cleared and residents are safe.

The Prime Minister assured members of the meeting that numerous flood prone areas are being monitored based on weather predictions, and while relief response is essential, the ideal mitigating action would be to have persons relocate from low lying and riverine sectors. He expressed disappointment that many residents are reluctant to move to higher ground but also understands their perspective. The Government of Guyana will continue to render aid where necessary during times of hazards and disasters and urges all residents to take precautions to ensure their safety, and to report impacts to the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS), a 24-hour hazard reporting hotline, that can be reached on 600-7500.