“I DID WHAT I DID OUT OF ANGER,” SAYS CHARRANDAS PERSAUD FOR VERBALLY ABUSING ANIMAL RIGHTS ACTIVIST

As the outgoing Guyana High Commissioner to India, Charrandass Persaud has recently found himself in hot water after a video surfaced of him verbally abusing an animal rights activist in that Asian nation. The incident occurred at a protest outside the embassy, which saw Persaud shouting and cursing at the activist, leading many to question his behavior and temperament.

In response to the backlash, Persaud has issued an apology for his actions, noting that he acted out of anger and frustration. In a statement, he said: “I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior during the protest outside the embassy. I let my emotions get the best of me, and I regret how I spoke to the activist. This is not how I normally conduct myself, and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

While it’s understandable that Persaud may have felt overwhelmed and frustrated at the time of the incident, there is no excuse for abusive or aggressive behavior. As a diplomat, it is his job to represent his country and its values professionally and respectfully, and his actions, in this case, fell far short of that standard.

It is crucial to recognize that everyone makes mistakes, and it’s important to own up to them and learn from them. Persaud’s apology is a step in the right direction, and he must work to rebuild trust and respect with the community moving forward.

Ultimately, we all must remember to treat each other with kindness and respect, regardless of our differences or the situation’s intensity. We can all learn from this incident and strive to improve how we interact with others, both in our personal and professional lives.

