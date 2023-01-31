“I does use it to hunt on the farm” – Farmer arrested with shotgun, cartridges

Police arrested a 40-year-old farmer of East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Monday after he was found with a suspected shotgun and cartridges.

Reports are that ranks conducted a raid between 12:00h and 13:00h at Naamless, EBE.

During the search, one of the ranks observed a haversack hanging on a nail under the farmer’s house.

The bag was retrieved and searched in the suspect’s presence, during which the shotgun, along with five cartridges, were found.

He was asked if he was a licenced firearm holder and responded by saying, “no.” He further told Police, “Is my thing, I does use it to hunt on the farm.”

He was immediately arrested and escorted to Parika Police Station, along with the suspected firearm and cartridges. He was later placed into custody, pending charges.

