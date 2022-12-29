“I DON’T DEAL WITH JOKERS,” MAYOR RESPONDS TO GEORGETOWN CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

In a recent interview, Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine responded to a press statement by the Guyana Chambers and Commerce Industry, which called for stricter penalties on businesses and residents who dispose of their garbage indiscriminately. “I don’t deal with jokers,” said Mayor Narine in reference to the Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The mayor emphasized the importance of proper waste disposal and indicated that the city council is working to address the issue. He encouraged businesses and residents to do their part in keeping the city clean and to follow established guidelines for garbage disposal. Renata Burnette reports

