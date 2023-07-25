“I DON’T FEEL NO JUSTICE WITH THAT JAIL SENTENCE” – MOTHER OF WOMAN KILLED BY STALKER

Last week, 53-year-old Raymond O’Selman received a ten-year life sentence for the heinous and brutal fatal stabbing of 34-year-old Nadina Kalamadeen in 2019. The court found that O’Selman had stalked Nadina for several months before tragically ending her life.

However, despite the sentence handed down by the court, Nadina Kalamadeen’s mother remains deeply dissatisfied, believing that justice has not been adequately served. To her, the ten-year life sentence appears to be a mere slap on the wrist, considering the gravity of the crime and her family’s immense loss.

