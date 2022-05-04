“I don’t know about da” Shopowner tells Cops after Marijuana found under counter

Police ranks in Regional Division #3, who were on patrol in the Parfaite Harmonie community on Monday, May 2, 2022, at about 23:30 hours, arrested a 35 year-old man after 124 grams of suspected cannabis was found in a shop that the man operates.

The ranks were performing mobile patrol duties in the Parfaite Harmonie Station District when they observed the 35 year-old man standing in a shop, acting suspiciously.

The ranks then stopped and engaged the man when he told the ranks he was the owner of the shop. The ranks asked the man to subject himself to a search and he agreed. A further search of the premises by a rank unearthed a transparent plastic bag containing several ziplock bags of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis under the shop’s counter.

The man was told of the offence, and cautioned. He denied ownership of the cannabis saying, “I don’t know bout da“.

He was then arrested and escorted to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station along with the suspected cannabis.

The suspected cannabis was weighed in the presence of the suspect and it amounted to 124 grams.

Further investigations are ongoing.